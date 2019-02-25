The Most Reasonable Parent Quotes From The Bachelor's Hometown Dates

"It sounds like you could just be friends. What's the difference?" —Caelynn's perfect stepdad John was clearly on the right track, because it was Caelynn who didn't survive to the fantasy suite. Maybe she and Colton can just be friends?

"What are you talking about, guy who I just met three minutes ago? I was taken aback. She's always been mine." —Hannah G's mom, not buying it.

"What are your intentions with my daughter, man?" —an excellent question from Hannah G's father

"She left here a mama's girl, and she came back a woman in love." —Hannah G's mom, changing her tune.

"Colton's gonna have to be a superstar, if you will." —Tayshia's dad. We will, sir.

"This whole six weeks, to me is like, what are you guys talking about?" —Taysha's dad is noooot here for this.

"You seem like a smart man, right? And sometimes is somebody's just falling back on their default word of saying "fallin' in love" and whatnot, that's the wrong thing to be doing, because now you're just creating a web, if you will." —Tayshia's dad, once again, killing it. Honestly a little sad he changed his mind and agreed to give his blessing later on.

"We don't know him, but he seemed like a, you know, guy." —Cassie's dad with the best description of any person on this show ever. "A, you know, guy." He did not give Colton permission to get engaged to his daughter, and he also didn't take it back.