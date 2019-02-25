Colton Underwood Reveals How Therapy Keeps Him ''Sane'' in Empowering Message About Mental Health

Colton Underwood is starting a conversation about the need to normalize therapy.

As the star of the popular reality show, The Bachelor, Colton reaches a large audience on Twitter and Instagram and he is using those platforms for good. On Twitter, the reality star is sharing that he sees a therapist "regularly," because in his view "mental health is HEALTH."

Contrary to what some people may think, Colton says that seeing a therapist "doesn't make me crazy or delusional... it actually makes me sane."

Underwood's candid confession comes after the star revealed to TV Insider that the show provided a therapist for him during the emotional process of finding a woman to spend the rest of his life with. "Any time I wanted to meet my therapist I could, which was nice," he shared.