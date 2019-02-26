Watch The Voice's Kelly Clarkson and World of Dance's Jennifer Lopez Accidentally Swap Wardrobes

Quick, what's the first thing you'd do if you found out someone accidentally gave you Jennifer Lopez's wardrobe?

And on the flip side, what's the first thing you'd do if you accidentally got Kelly Clarkson's wardrobe?

In both cases, if the answer isn't "try everything on," then there's something wrong with you.

In the exclusive clip above, that's exactly what happens to Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Lopez on their respective sets of The Voice and World of Dance. World of Dance is returning this Tuesday, directly after The Voice, and the two shows are as close in real life as they are in airtimes apparently. They're so close that the premise of this video is that the wardrobe department got mixed up and sent the wrong wardrobes to the two stars.

Clarkson immediately realizes something is off when she finds a size 4 (because Jennifer Lopez is an unreal human being), and Lopez quickly takes a liking to Kelly's Team Kelly jacket.

Clarkson pays no mind to the sizes, however, and chooses to wear one of JLo's sparkly fringe dresses as a beautiful scarf.