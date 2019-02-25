Lady Gaga's Hairstylist Reveals Her Oscars Updo Was Inspired By a Legendary Hollywood Star

Hands down, Lady Gaga was the star of the 2019 Oscars.

From her Oscars win to her massive Tiffany diamond to her overall beauty and fashion, she was truly a vision. The 32-year-old singer was having her Cinderella moment, and soaking it all up at Hollywood's biggest night.

Along with her dramatic, yet classic Alexander McQueen ball gown and long leather gloves, the "Shallow" singer's beauty look was oozing with glamour. It was very Gaga to say the least!

"The inspiration behind the Oscars look was a classic, modern updo that was inspired by Audrey Hepburn," celebrity hairstylist Frederic Aspiras told E! News.

Many fans went wild over the 32-year-old star's Breakfast at Tiffany's 'do. Movie buffs know the iconic opening scene where Hepburn eats a danish and stands in front of the jewelry store wearing an elegant black gown with a French twist updo.

While Lady Gaga didn't have a pastry on hand, she did emulate the Golden Age of Hollywood actress.