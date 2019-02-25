Ben Higgins Recalls "Romantic" First Kiss With Girlfriend Jessica Clarke

Ben Higgins and Jessica Clarke are dishing about their romance.

It was just last week that the Bachelor alum and his girlfriend, a graduate of Ole Miss, made their relationship Instagram official. "I've been selfishly keeping this girl to myself for too long!" Ben wrote to his social media followers. "I successfully slid into her Dm's a few months ago. I took a risk and I am glad I did. She is someone special, and I look forward to where life is going to take us."

Jessica is appearing on Ben and Ashley Iaconetti's iHeartRadio "Almost Famous" podcast for the first time this week, revealing more details about her romance with the reality star.