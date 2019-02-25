Bradley Cooper’s Ex-Wife Jennifer Esposito Reacts to Those Lady Gaga Rumors

ABC/Ed Herrera; Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
by Lena Grossman | Mon., Feb. 25, 2019 3:48 PM
Bradley Cooper's ex-wife Jennifer Esposito gave her two cents on the undeniable chemistry that Cooper and Lady Gaga shared onstage at the 2019 Oscars.
The two A Star Is Born co-stars performed "Shallow" during the awards show and brought the crowd to their feet afterwards with a roaring standing ovation. Their duet caused quite the social media frenzy and even more cheers when Gaga took home the Oscar for Best Original Song just moments later.
Towards the end of their performance, the 44-year-old director joined the "Poker Face" singer at the piano, where the two then sang the last verse of the song cheek-to-cheek. They shared a long hug afterwards and he even lifted her off the ground a bit. Cooper's longtime girlfriend Irina Shayk was apparently one of the first people on their feet afterwards to cheer for the singers.
On Sunday night, David Spade took a photo of their performance and asked his Instagram followers, "Is there any chance these 2 aren't f--king?"
Here's where Esposito chimed in.
According to a screenshot taken by CommentsByCelebs, she wrote "Ha."
Esposito and Cooper were married for just four months and got divorced in 2007. In 2014, the NCIS actress called out her ex in her book, Jennifer's Way. Although the book is about her battle with Celiac Disease, she took some time to throw shade at Cooper.
According to Us Weekly, she wrote about the "entire marching band squad of red flags" that she should have noticed, but she apparently "chose to ignore them."
Esposito recalled, "He was funny, smart, cocky, arrogant, and a master manipulator. I didn't necessarily find him that attractive, but I figured that I could enjoy his sense of humor and nonsense for a while."
She accused Cooper of having a "mean, cold side" and that "the relationship was about him and what he needed, and nothing else."
Lady Gaga and Cooper's bond has grown closer and closer over past year, especially while on tour and at the festival circuit for A Star Is Born.
"My chemistry with Bradley is real, you know? It was instant when we met, and it only continued to grow," Gaga told E! News in January before the National Board of Review Awards. These two continue to praise each other nonstop, and the Oscars were no exception.
The Oscar winner said of her director and co-star during her speech, "There's not a single person on the planet that could have sang this song with me but you."
The Silver Linings Playbook star apparently told Gaga before their last rehearsal, "Let's just drop a little bit of joy." And that's exactly what they did.
Gaga recently ended her engagement to her fiancé Christian Carino. A source told E! News it "just didn't work out. Relationships sometimes end."
Shayk, who is mother of nearly 2-year-old daughter, Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper, opened up to Glamour U.K. about her low-key relationship with Cooper. "I have a lot of friends who share a lot of their personal life on Instagram or social media, very publicly. I admire it and I think it's great—but I think it's all about personal choice," she explained to the digital magazine. "Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet. That's why it's called personal, because it's something for you and your family and I feel happy with it."
