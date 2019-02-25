Bradley Cooper’s Ex-Wife Jennifer Esposito Reacts to Those Lady Gaga Rumors

Bradley Cooper's ex-wife Jennifer Esposito gave her two cents on the undeniable chemistry that Cooper and Lady Gaga shared onstage at the 2019 Oscars.

The two A Star Is Born co-stars performed "Shallow" during the awards show and brought the crowd to their feet afterwards with a roaring standing ovation. Their duet caused quite the social media frenzy and even more cheers when Gaga took home the Oscar for Best Original Song just moments later.

Towards the end of their performance, the 44-year-old director joined the "Poker Face" singer at the piano, where the two then sang the last verse of the song cheek-to-cheek. They shared a long hug afterwards and he even lifted her off the ground a bit. Cooper's longtime girlfriend Irina Shayk was apparently one of the first people on their feet afterwards to cheer for the singers.

On Sunday night, David Spade took a photo of their performance and asked his Instagram followers, "Is there any chance these 2 aren't f--king?"