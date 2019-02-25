Kathie Lee Gifford Announces Her Official Last Day on Today So Mark Your Calendars and Set Your Alarms

Kathie Lee Gifford, Today

Kathie Lee Gifford is ready to take her bow.

On Monday's broadcast, viewers learned the exact date the legendary TV host would make her exit. While fans of Gifford have known since early December that she was leaving the Today show some time in April, it's been announced that her official last day is April 5.

So mark your calendars and set your alarms!

What's more? Her last day is right before her 11-year anniversary, which would've been on April 7th.

The 65-year-old host isn't throwing in the towel just yet. Kathie revealed that she plans to pursue other projects.

During today's announcement, co-host, Hoda Kotb, presented a touching compilation tribute of Gifford. It featured sweet messages from her colleagues, including Andy Cohen (and his newborn baby), Regis Philbin, Katie Couric and more.

Throughout the video, each celebrity recalled working with or getting to know the legendary TV host and how special she was to them.

In mid-December, Gifford broke the news she would be leaving the Today show in an emotional announcement.

Kathie Lee Gifford, Today

Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"I have something to share with everybody, and it's bittersweet, as these things always are," the 65-year-old TV personality began. 

"I've been here almost 11 years—thought I would stay here one year. Something happened along the way: I fell in love with a beautiful Egyptian goddess. And now, when it's our 11th anniversary I'm going to be leaving the Today show."

She continued, "I know. It's an exciting time for me and I'm thrilled about all the projects that are coming up."

The TV host closed her statement, saying, "But it's also hard, because the reason I stayed longer than a year is because I love everybody so much."

Gifford's last day is over a month away, which means fans of the host still have time to let this news sink in.

Come April 5th, though, you'll want to get your DVR in check and tissues ready.

