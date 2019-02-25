Ariana Grande Is Set to Perform in Manchester 2 Years After the Tragic Attack

Ariana Grande is returning to Manchester, two years after the suicide bomber killed 22 concert-goers and himself.

The "Thank U, Next" singer took to Twitter to share the news with her 61 million followers.

"manchester babes, i'm so thrilled to be headlining pride," she began her post. "my heart. i cant wait to see u and i love u so so much."

The Manchester Pride Festival is slated for Aug. 25, according to the event's Twitter account. Among Grande, other artists performing include Years & Years, Bananarama, Kim Petras and more.

In response to Grande's news, the festival shared their excitement, writing, "We are beside ourselves to have you performing for us."

Fans of the singer will recall she performed at the One Love Manchester benefit concert in June 2017. She co-organized the event, which helped benefit the survivors of the bombing and families of the victims of the May 2017 attack.