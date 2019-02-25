Noah Centineo and Lily Collins Fuel Romance Rumors After Attending Oscars Party

You hear that pop culture lovers? It's the sound of romance rumors.
When celebrating the 2019 Oscars, there's bound to be some famous run-ins and reunions with Hollywood stars at parties across town.
But on Sunday night, fans couldn't help but raise their eyebrows when they saw Noah Centineo and Lily Collins attend the Vanity Fair Oscars party.
While the pair arrived separately and walked the carpet at different times, cameras managed to snap a photo of the duo together inside the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.
And according to the Los Angeles Times, Noah chatted it up with Lily and Shailene Woodley inside the event.
Earlier this month, Noah and Lily got fans buzzing when they shared some innocent flirting on social media. After Noah posted a photo of himself in his Calvin Klein's boxer briefs, Lily left a message in the comments section.
Emma McIntyre /VF19/WireImage
"I never look that good when I lounge," she wrote. Noah would later reply, "Oh please" while adding the fire emoji.
Speaking of fire, both Hollywood stars were looking great on Oscars weekend. While Noah opted for a black blazer without a tie, Lily chose a Marchesa floral gown with Brian Atwood shoes.
As for her hair and makeup, credit has to go to Mara Roszak and Fiona Stiles respectively for pulling off a special look. Ladies hoping to recreate the look can head over to Instagram and learn the Lancôme products used to get Lily red carpet ready.
"In full bloom..." the actress shared on Instagram when revealing her look.
