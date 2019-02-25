Elton John and Taron Egerton's Duet of "Tiny Dancer" Deserves an Oscar

One of the best performances at the 2019 Oscars may have happened outside the Dolby Theatre.

On Sunday evening, Hollywood's biggest stars headed to the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party.

During the auction portion of the event, guests were treated to an unexpected surprise. Elton welcomed Rocketman star Taron Egerton to the stage for a special performance of "Tiny Dancer."

"Rocketmen @eltonjohn," Taron shared on Instagram with the heart emoji after the special performance.

Rocketman tells the incredible story of Elton's breakthrough years. The film, scheduled for release on May 31, follows his journey of transformation from shy piano prodigy Reginald Dwight into international superstar.