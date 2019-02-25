Elton John and Taron Egerton's Duet of "Tiny Dancer" Deserves an Oscar

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Feb. 25, 2019 10:20 AM

Elton John, Taron Egerton

Rich Fury/Getty Images for EJAF

One of the best performances at the 2019 Oscars may have happened outside the Dolby Theatre.

On Sunday evening, Hollywood's biggest stars headed to the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party.

During the auction portion of the event, guests were treated to an unexpected surprise. Elton welcomed Rocketman star Taron Egerton to the stage for a special performance of "Tiny Dancer."

"Rocketmen  @eltonjohn," Taron shared on Instagram with the heart emoji  after the special performance.

Rocketman tells the incredible story of Elton's breakthrough years. The film, scheduled for release on May 31, follows his journey of transformation from shy piano prodigy Reginald Dwight into international superstar.

2019 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

As it turns out, Elton and Taron's duet wasn't the only memorable moment of the night.

The singer also performed alongside The Killers before the band played several of their biggest hits. According to an eyewitness, Paris Hilton was happily dancing with everyone surrounding her.

"She brought so much fun energy with her everywhere she went," a source shared with E! News. Teddi Mellencamp and Aisha Tyler were also loving the band who performed their singles including "Mr. Brightside."  

Other guests spotted at the party included Heidi KlumKristin Chenoweth, Terry Crews, Paris Jackson and Tiffany Haddish. Many lucky attendees toasted to the nominees with specialty cocktails from CÎROC Vodka and Tequila Don Julio.

The event ultimately raised over $6.3 million for the global effort to end AIDS. Safe to say it was quite the successful event.

—Additional reporting by Spencer Lubitz

Watch E! tonight starting at 10 p.m. for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars red carpet coverage followed by the Oscars telecast on SKY Cinema at 12:30 a.m.!

