EXCLUSIVE!

Caitlyn Jenner Thinks Kendall Jenner Could Win an Oscar

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Feb. 25, 2019 10:05 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Will we one day see Kendall Jenner take the stage to accept an Academy Award? Caitlyn Jenner sure thinks so!

While attending Vanity Fair's 2019 Oscars after-party on Sunday night alongside Sophia Hutchins, the Olympic athlete shared her hope for her 23-year-old model daughter's future. During her chat with E! News' Hunter March on the red carpet, Caitlyn dished on which family member she believes could win an Oscar.

"Honestly, I think it would be Kendall," Caitlyn said. "If you've noticed all the things that she's done on-camera, outside of the show, she's just been brilliant."

Caitlyn went on to explain that every time she watches Kendall perform there's a "sparkle" in her face.

Photos

2019 Vanity Fair Oscars After Party

"She's so good at what she does," Caitlyn told E! News. "I don't know if she wants to do [acting] yet, 'cause she's so successful at modeling. But at some point, I think she should do that, and I think she'd be very good at it."

Kendall Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Shortly after her interview with E! News, Caitlyn struck a pose on the red carpet alongside Kendall, who turned heads in her risqué halter dress.

Take a look at the interview above to see Caitlyn talk more about her family and reveal how many grandchildren she wants!

Watch E! tonight starting at 10 p.m. for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars red carpet coverage followed by the Oscars telecast on SKY Cinema at 12:30 a.m.!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Caitlyn Jenner , Kendall Jenner , Kardashian News , Apple News , Top Stories , Exclusives

Trending Stories

Latest News
Cole Sprouse, Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin

Barbara Palvin Finally Met Boyfriend Dylan Sprouse's Brother Cole at the Oscars

E-Comm: Adidas Originals By Ji Won Choi

Shop the Adidas Originals By Ji Won Choi Collection That Just Launched Today

The Enemy Within, NBC

The Enemy Within Is the "Spy Thriller Enemy What?! No! Stop!" Show You've Been Craving

Meghan Markle, Morocco

From Crimson to Caped Couture: All of Meghan Markle's Morocco Looks

Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell, Bradley Cooper

Move Over, Kristen Bell! Dax Shepard Has a "Sweet Bromance" With Bradley Cooper

Elton John, Taron Egerton

Elton John and Taron Egerton's Duet of "Tiny Dancer" Deserves an Oscar

R. Kelly

R. Kelly Pleads Not Guilty to 10 Counts of Sexual Abuse

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.