What Kevin Hart Did Instead of Hosting the 2019 Oscars

The 2019 Oscars went on without Kevin Hart.

As Hollywood buffs well know, the famed comedian was originally asked to host this year, but quickly stepped down after his past homophobic tweets resurfaced.

"I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year's Oscar's....this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists," he tweeted in December 2018. "I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past."

The swift news left the industry and fans wondering who would take over the reins. While it was finally confirmed in early February that there would be no host for the first time in 30 years, some still held out hope until the last minute that a surprise M.C. would pop up once the show was underway inside the Dolby Theater.