Tulle, Velvet & Sparkles, Oh My! Which Star Won the 2019 Oscars Red Carpet?

Getty Images, Steve Granitz/WireImage
by Johnni Macke | Mon., Feb. 25, 2019 7:48 AM
Getty Images, Steve Granitz/WireImage
And the Oscar goes to...
On Sunday, the best of the best in the film industry gathered at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to celebrate the 91st Academy Awards and we are still talking about all of the winners.
We are thrilled that Regina King and Olivia Colman won for Best Actress in a Supporting Role and Best Actress in a Leading Role and who could forget the Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga performance? It was amazing!
The thing we loved most about the last major award show of 2019's award season however was the style. As usual the Oscars red carpet was glamorous, elegant and show-stopping, which is why we can't pick just one favorite look.
There are however a lot of standout ensembles that we want to recognize starting with Oscar-winner Gaga. The A Star Is Born actress looked like she stepped out of old Hollywood in her black Alexander McQueen gown and Tiffany's yellow diamond necklace, which was last worn by Audrey Hepburn herself!
She wasn't the only shining star on the red carpet however, because Jennifer Lopez showed up in a sparkly, disco queen gown by Tom Ford that was to die for.
Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman was also a serious standout in a black and blue jacket with a train and black slacks.
We were also big fans of Emma Stone's sequined gown by Louis Vuitton with statement sleeves and Charlize Theron's pastel blue dress by Dior with an open back that showed off her rocking bod.
Who could forget Kacey Musgraves stunning pink, tulle ball gown by Giambattista Valli? It was so pretty!
Plus, Oscar-winner King, who wore a white dress by Oscar de la Renta, also caught our attention thanks to the sexy slit in the front that showed off her killer legs.
Last but not least were early arrivals Constance Wu and Billy Porter.
The Crazy Rich Asians star donned a yellow dress by Versace that gave off serious Beauty and the Beast vibes, while the Pose actor stunned in a Christian Siriano velvet tuxedo gown that we still can't stop talking about.
Now that you've heard about our favorites, we want to know which star's look won the 2019 Oscars red carpet in your mind. Vote now!
Steve Granitz/WireImage
The A Star Is Born actress brought old Hollywood glam to the carpet in a black Alexander McQueen ballgown and Tiffany & Co. yellow diamonds.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The "Dinero" singer looked like a disco queen in this shiny Tom Ford number.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Oscar-winner stepped out on the 2019 Oscars red carpet in a amber-hued, sequined dress by Louis Vuitton and we're in awe.
Article continues below
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Black Panther star made us do a double take in this black and blue sequinned blazer, black cape shirt and trouser.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Captain Marvel star Brie Larson showed off her sleek figure in this sexy silver high-neck dress by Celine with Chanel Fine Jewelry.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Charlize Theron donned a fresh brunette hairstyle as she posed in a robins egg blue gown by Dior Couture and Bvlgari snake necklace.
Article continues below
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Gemma Chan proved once again that she's a red carpet queen when she stepped out in this hot pink Valentino frock, Bvlgari jewels and Jimmy Choo heels.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Pretty in pink! The country singer slayed the Oscars red carpet in a tiered, tulle ballgown by Giambattista Valli.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
The Oscar-nominee sizzled in this gorgeous Oscar de la Renta gown that showed off her fit figure and killer legs.
Article continues below
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Roma actress was a red-hot lady in a tulle-rific J Mendel gown.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
The If Beale Street Could Talk actor stole the show in this ETRO red velvet suit with a Swarovski earring from their Lucky Goddess collection as his lapel pin.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The BlacKkKlansman actress donned a sustainably-sourced Louis Vuitton pastel blue gown at the Academy Awards and we're not worthy.
Article continues below
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
All hail the Queen of Dragons! Emilia Clarke shinned in this silver (with a slight purple hue) Balmain gown all night long.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Pose actor glammed it up at the 2019 Oscars in this custom Christian Siriano tuxedo gown and wow, just wow.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
The Crazy Rich Asians star channeled her inner Belle when she hit the carpet in this custom Versace marigold, yellow chiffon dress.
Article continues below
Watch E! tonight starting at 10 p.m. for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars red carpet coverage followed by the Oscars telecast on SKY Cinema at 12:30 a.m.!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?