The Crazy Reason Why Fans Think Taylor Swift Is Releasing an Album Soon

Thomas Alexander/BAFTA/REX/Shutterstock
Taylor Swift may have skipped the 2019 Oscars, but she's stirring up quite the drama online.
Okay, maybe it's not that serious. However, Swifties are speculating on Twitter that the Reputation singer is planning to release her rumored TS7 album soon.
After the star-studded awards show, fans quickly noticed Taylor cryptically and subtlety posting photos on social media in reference to the number seven.
The star took to Instagram to share her Oscars after-party fashion. She was casually laying on top of a spiral staircase in a holographic fringe dress. Seems pretty standard for an Insta post, right?
Fans quickly noticed she was "conveniently sitting 7 steps down," in her filtered photo. About nine hours ago, the "Bad Blood" singer shared a heavily filtered photo of the Los Angeles skyline. She captioned it with palm tree emojis, seven to be exact.
Her comments are turned off for both snaps. However, that didn't stop her fan base from running wild with the idea that she is teasing something special, like her rumored new album.
While many of the star's fans are guessing she's going to pull a Beyoncé and surprise drop an album later tonight, others are trying to make sense of the wild conspiracy theory.
One Twitter user wrote, "miss taylor swift, are u giving us hint or u're just teasing us bc OMG OMG OMG THOSE ARE 7 PALM TREES IS THIS TS7 YOURE GIVING ME A HEART ATTACK."
Another fan shared, "Album 7 is coming??? Who's excited with me???"
The 29-year-old star's Swifties also pointed out that her most recent photos have the same dreamy-like filter.
Although, one Twitter user suggested the star is simply just "playing around" with all of us.
"I swear @taylornation13 @taylorswift13 are taking full advantage of the fact we will over analyse everything and are now just playing around pointing to 7 at every opportunity possible."
While it's hard to know what the "Blank Space" singer is up to, she could just be changing her online aesthetic.
One thing is for sure, she's most likely going to have some fun with her beauJoe Alwyn, who attended the Oscars ceremony with the rest of the cast for The Favourite. The two are reportedly all dolled up for the festive after parties.
As of right now, Swift's posts will continue to remain a mystery.
