Spike Lee's Reactions Deserve Their Own Award at the 2019 Oscars

A select number of people took home the gold statue at the 2019 Oscars, but there was one true winner at the show tonight: Spike LeeWell, more specifically, Spike Lee's facial expressions.

Lee won the award for Best Adapted Screenplay for BlacKkKlansmen and gave an empowering speech about love and equality. After thanking his family, he said, "The word today is irony. The date, the 24th. The month, February, which also happens to be the shortest month of the year. Which also happens to be Black History Month."

The director continued, "The year, 2019. The year, 1619. History, her story. 1619, 2019. 400 years, our ancestors were stolen from Mother Africa and brought to Jamestown, Virginia, enslaved. Our ancestors worked the land from can't see in the morning to can't see at night. My grandmothers, who lived to be 100 years young, who was a Spelman College graduate even though her mother was a slave."

Towards the end of his speech, Lee encouraged his fellow attendees and viewers to "mobilize" and get ready for the 2020 elections.