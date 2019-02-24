How History Was Made at the 2019 Oscars

History was made, several times, at the 2019 Oscars.

The ceremony set the record for the most individual black winners, noted the Los Angeles Times.

Black Panther won a total of three Oscars. The movie is the first Marvel film, and superhero movie overall, to be nominated for Best Picture. Black Panther was nominated for a total of seven Oscars. Ruth E. Carter became the first black person to win Best Costume Design for her work on the film, marking the first Oscar win for Marvel. Hannah Beachler then became the first black person to win Best Production Design for her work on Black Panther.

Actor Mahershala Ali also made history at the 2019 Oscars, as did the makers of the film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.