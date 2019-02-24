How History Was Made at the 2019 Oscars

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 8:41 PM
History was made, several times, at the 2019 Oscars.
The ceremony set the record for the most individual black winners, noted the Los Angeles Times.
Black Panther won a total of three Oscars. The movie is the first Marvel film, and superhero movie overall, to be nominated for Best Picture. Black Panther was nominated for a total of seven Oscars. Ruth E. Carter became the first black person to win Best Costume Design for her work on the film, marking the first Oscar win for Marvel. Hannah Beachler then became the first black person to win Best Production Design for her work on Black Panther.
Actor Mahershala Ali also made history at the 2019 Oscars, as did the makers of the film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.
Check out all the history-making moments at the 2019 Oscars below.
Seven black winners won in six categories, breaking a record set in 2017. One of them was Spike Lee, who lost out to Best Directing for BlacKkKlansman, but did win Best Adapted Screenplay.
Regina King won Best Supporting Actress for If Beale Street Could Talk and Mahershala Ali won Best Supporting Actor for Green Book. Rami Malek, born to Egyptian immigrants, won Best Leading Actor for Bohemian Rhapsody.
She made history by becoming the first black person to win Best Costume Design, for her work on Black Panther. Her win also marked the first Oscar won by Marvel Studios.
In 1993, Carter became the first black person to be nominated in the category, for her work on Malcolm X. She was nominated again in 1998, for Amistad.
She made history by becoming the first black person to win an Oscar for best production design, for her work on Black Panther.
The movie is the first Marvel film, and superhero film in general, to receive a Best Picture Oscar nomination. The film won a total of three Oscars—the most ever awarded to a superhero film.
This marks the first Best Animated Feature win for Marvel. Peter Ramsey is also the first black person to be nominated and win in this category as a co-director.
The star made history by becoming the first black actor to win Best Supporting Actor twice. This year, he won for Green Book. In 2017, he won for Moonlight.
