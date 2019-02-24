breaking! 2019 Oscars Winners List (Live Updates)

How History Was Made at the 2019 Oscars

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 8:41 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

History was made, several times, at the 2019 Oscars.

The ceremony set the record for the most individual black winners, noted the Los Angeles Times.

Black Panther won a total of three Oscars. The movie is the first Marvel film, and superhero movie overall, to be nominated for Best Picture. Black Panther was nominated for a total of seven Oscars. Ruth E. Carter became the first black person to win Best Costume Design for her work on the film, marking the first Oscar win for Marvel. Hannah Beachler then became the first black person to win Best Production Design for her work on Black Panther.

Actor Mahershala Ali also made history at the 2019 Oscars, as did the makers of the film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Photos

2019 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

Check out all the history-making moments at the 2019 Oscars below.

Spike Lee, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Winners

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Seven Individual Black Winners

Seven black winners won in six categories, breaking a record set in 2017. One of them was Spike Lee, who lost out to Best Directing for BlacKkKlansman, but did win Best Adapted Screenplay.

Regina King, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Winners

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Most Diverse Winning Actors

Regina King won Best Supporting Actress for If Beale Street Could Talk and Mahershala Ali won Best Supporting Actor for Green BookRami Malek, born to Egyptian immigrants, won Best Leading Actor for Bohemian Rhapsody.

Ruth E. Carter, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Winners

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Ruth E. Carter Wins Best Costume Design

She made history by becoming the first black person to win Best Costume Design, for her work on Black Panther. Her win also marked the first Oscar won by Marvel Studios.

In 1993, Carter became the first black person to be nominated in the category, for her work on Malcolm X. She was nominated again in 1998, for Amistad.

Article continues below

Hannah Beachler, Jay Hart, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Winners

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Hannah Beachler Wins Best Production Design

She made history by becoming the first black person to win an Oscar for best production design, for her work on Black Panther.

Black Panther

Marvel Studios

Black Panther Is Nominated for Best Picture

The movie is the first Marvel film, and superhero film in general, to receive a Best Picture Oscar nomination. The film won a total of three Oscars—the most ever awarded to a superhero film.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

Courtesy of Sony Pictures Animation

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Wins Best Animated Feature

This marks the first Best Animated Feature win for Marvel. Peter Ramsey is also the first black person to be nominated and win in this category as a co-director.

Article continues below

Mahershala Ali, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Winners

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Mahershala Ali Wins Best Supporting Actor

The star made history by becoming the first black actor to win Best Supporting Actor twice. This year, he won for Green Book. In 2017, he won for Moonlight.

Check out a full list of 2019 Oscar winners.

Watch E! tonight starting at 10 p.m. for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars red carpet coverage followed by the Oscars telecast on SKY Cinema at 12:30 a.m.!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Oscars , Black Panther , Awards , VG , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Spike Lee, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Winners, Samuel L. Jackson

Spike Lee's Reactions Deserve Their Own Award at the 2019 Oscars

Lucy Boynton, Rami Malek, Couples, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton's Romance Is the Real Winner This Awards Season

Miley Cyrus, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Miley Cyrus Sings Her Praises for Mark Ronson at the 2019 Oscars After Party

Rami Malek, Olivia Coleman, 2019 Oscars, Jaw Droppers

The 8 Biggest Jaw-Droppers at the 2019 Oscars

Taylor Swift, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, After Party

Taylor Swift Unveils Her Shimmering Look for Date Night With Joe Alwyn at the 2019 Oscars After Parties

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk, Gloria Campano, Celebs and Moms, 2019 Oscars

Julia Roberts Gives Bradley Cooper's Mom a Shout-Out at the 2019 Oscars

Mahershala Ali, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Winners

Green Book Wins Best Picture at the 2019 Oscars

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.