Green Book Wins Best Picture at the 2019 Oscars

Another Oscars ceremony is in the books!

As is tradition, the 2019 Academy Awards closed by announcing the winner of Best Picture. Green Book took home the most prestigious honor on Sunday evening, and the film's stars, producers and director took the stage inside the Dolby Theatre to accept the award.

Producer Jim Burke called the honor a "dream," adding, "It's such a privilege. We need to start by thanking our friends at Participant Media, who have been with us every step of the way."

"We made this film with love, and we made it with tenderness and we made it with respect. It was all done under the direction of Pete Farrelly," Burke continued.

"It's about loving each other despite our differences and finding out about who we are... The same people," Pete said onstage during his portion of the acceptance speech, then proceeding to shout out Green Book's leading actors, Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali and Linda Cardellini.