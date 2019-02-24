Emma Stone's Reaction to Olivia Colman's 2019 Oscars Win May Be Our Favorite Thing

We just found the No. 1 cheerleader in the Dolby Theatre.

During tonight's 2019 Oscars, all eyes were on the Best Actress in a Leading Role category. With big names like Lady Gaga and Glenn Close, competition was certainly fierce.

But as the third hour of the live award show hit, pop culture fans learned Olivia Colman was the top winner for her role in The Favourite.

As soon as her name was announced, her cast and co-stars went wild. And then there was Emma Stone who freaked the freak out.

We loved when she delivered a huge kiss on the cheek. We admired the massive hug. And then there was Emma repeating the words, "Oh my gosh! Oh my gosh!"