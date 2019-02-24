breaking! 2019 Oscars Winners List (Live Updates)

Rami Malek Wins Best Actor at the Oscars: "I Know I Wasn't the Obvious Choice, But I Guess It Worked Out"

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 8:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Rami Malek, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Winners

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"Oh, oh my god." 

Rami Malek just took home the award for Best Actor at the 2019 Oscars for his performance as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, and he was all about the love up there on his stage. He loves his mom, he loves his cast, he loves Freddie Mercury, he loves Queen, and he really does love costar and girlfriend Lucy Boynton

"Lucy, you're the heart of this film. You are beyond immensely talented. You have captured my heart," Malek said at the end of his adorable acceptance speech, during which he also thanked the producers for taking a chance on him. "I know I wasn't the obvious choice, but I guess it worked out." 

Malek also opened up about what it was like growing up as an immigrant trying to find his place in the world, and what Freddie Mercury's legacy meant to him. 

Photos

2019 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

"I think about what it would have been like to tell little bubba Rami that one day this might happen to him," he said. "And I think his curly-haired little mind would be blown. He was struggling with his identity, trying to figure himself out. And I think to anyone struggling with theirs, and trying to discover their voice, listen, we made a film about a gay man, an immigrant, who lived his life just unapologetically himself. The fact that I'm celebrating him and this story with you tonight is proof that we're longing for stories like this. I am the son of immigrants from Egypt, a first-generation American. And part of my story is being written right now. And I could not be more grateful to each and every one of you, and everyone who believed in me for this moment. It's something I will treasure for the rest of my life." 

Rami Malek GIF

ABC

Malek was up against Christian Bale in Vice, Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born, Willem Dafoe in At Eternity's Gate, and Viggo Mortensen in Green Book in his category, and this was his very first Oscar nomination. 

Watch E! tonight starting at 10 p.m. for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars red carpet coverage followed by the Oscars telecast on SKY Cinema at 12:30 a.m.!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Oscars , 2019 Oscars , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News , Awards

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jennifer Hudson, Lady Gaga, 2019 Oscars, Academy Awards

Jennifer Hudson Reacting to Lady Gaga's 2019 Oscars Win Is All of Us

Mahershala Ali, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Winners

Green Book Wins Best Picture at the 2019 Oscars

Olivia Colman, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Winners

Olivia Colman Gives the Most Relatable and Emotional Best Actress Speech at the 2019 Oscars

Emma Stone, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Emma Stone's Reaction to Olivia Colman's 2019 Oscars Win May Be Our Favorite Thing

Jason Momoa, Fendi Scrunchi, 2019 Oscars

We Can't Get Enough of Jason Momoa's Oscars Scrunchie

Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone, Instagram

Catch All the BTS Moments From Emilia Clarke, Melissa McCarthy & More at the 2019 Oscars: See Their Instagrams & Twitpics

Lucy Boynton, Rami Malek, Couples, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards

Watch Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton Share a Sweet Kiss After His Big Win at the 2019 Oscars

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.