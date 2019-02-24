Rami Malek Wins Best Actor at the Oscars: "I Know I Wasn't the Obvious Choice, But I Guess It Worked Out"

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
by Lauren Piester | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 8:00 PM
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
"Oh, oh my god."
Rami Malek just took home the award for Best Actor at the 2019 Oscars for his performance as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, and he was all about the love up there on his stage. He loves his mom, he loves his cast, he loves Freddie Mercury, he loves Queen, and he really does love costar and girlfriend Lucy Boynton.
"Lucy, you're the heart of this film. You are beyond immensely talented. You have captured my heart," Malek said at the end of his adorable acceptance speech, during which he also thanked the producers for taking a chance on him. "I know I wasn't the obvious choice, but I guess it worked out."
Malek also opened up about what it was like growing up as an immigrant trying to find his place in the world, and what Freddie Mercury's legacy meant to him.
"I think about what it would have been like to tell little bubba Rami that one day this might happen to him," he said. "And I think his curly-haired little mind would be blown. He was struggling with his identity, trying to figure himself out. And I think to anyone struggling with theirs, and trying to discover their voice, listen, we made a film about a gay man, an immigrant, who lived his life just unapologetically himself. The fact that I'm celebrating him and this story with you tonight is proof that we're longing for stories like this. I am the son of immigrants from Egypt, a first-generation American. And part of my story is being written right now. And I could not be more grateful to each and every one of you, and everyone who believed in me for this moment. It's something I will treasure for the rest of my life."
ABC
Malek was up against Christian Bale in Vice, Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born, Willem Dafoe in At Eternity's Gate, and Viggo Mortensen in Green Book in his category, and this was his very first Oscar nomination.
Watch E! tonight starting at 10 p.m. for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars red carpet coverage followed by the Oscars telecast on SKY Cinema at 12:30 a.m.!
Catch All the BTS Moments From Emilia Clarke, Melissa McCarthy & More at the 2019 Oscars: See Their Instagrams & Twitpics
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?