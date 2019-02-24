Stan Lee and Burt Reynolds Among Stars Honored in Oscars 2019 In Memoriam Tribute

Stan Lee and actor Burt Reynolds were among the late stars who passed away over the past year who were honored in the annual In Memoriam tribute at the 2019 Oscars on Sunday.

Lee, co-creator of Marvel Comics superheroes such as Spider-Man, The Hulk, Iron Man and Black Panther, died at age 95 this past November. On Sunday, Black Panther became the first Marvel film to win an Oscar.

Reynolds, who was nominated for an Oscar for his supporting role in Boogie Nights, passed away at age 82 in September.

Others included in the In Memoriam tribute included Laverne & Shirley star Penny Marshall, who died at age 75 in December, Superman actress Margot Kidder, who died at age 69 last May, Oscars telecast and film producer Craig Zadan, who died at age 69 last August, and iconic The Princess Bride, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and All The President's Men writer William Goldman, who died at age 87 in November.