breaking! 2019 Oscars Winners List (Live Updates)

Stan Lee and Burt Reynolds Among Stars Honored in Oscars 2019 In Memoriam Tribute

  By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 7:49 PM

Stan Lee and actor Burt Reynolds were among the late stars who passed away over the past year who were honored in the annual In Memoriam tribute at the 2019 Oscars on Sunday.

Lee, co-creator of Marvel Comics superheroes such as Spider-Man, The Hulk, Iron Man and Black Panther, died at age 95 this past November. On Sunday, Black Panther became the first Marvel film to win an Oscar.

Reynolds, who was nominated for an Oscar for his supporting role in Boogie Nights, passed away at age 82 in September.

Others included in the In Memoriam tribute included Laverne & Shirley star Penny Marshall, who died at age 75 in DecemberSuperman actress Margot Kidder, who died at age 69 last May, Oscars telecast and film producer Craig Zadan, who died at age 69 last August, and iconic The Princess BrideButch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and All The President's Men writer William Goldman, who died at age 87 in November.

Photos

2019 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

Not included in the segment: Austin Powers actor Verne Troyer, who passed away at age 49 last April, Queen of Soul and Blues Brothers actress Aretha Franklin, who died at age 76 in August, Hello Dolly! star and comedienne Carol Channing, who died at age 97 in January, comedy star and Curb Your Enthusiasm actor Bob Einstein, who died at age 76 in January, actor Dick Miller, who died at age 90 in January, and comedian and The Hangover actor Brody Stevens, who died at age 48 last week.

See more celebrity deaths in 2018.

The 2019 Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Check out a full list of 2019 Oscar winners.

Watch E! tonight starting at 10 p.m. for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars red carpet coverage followed by the Oscars telecast on SKY Cinema at 12:30 a.m.!

