Why Emily Blunt Wasn't Included in the Mary Poppins Returns Oscars 2019 Performance

Where oh where was Mary Poppins?!

That's the question viewers were asking themselves at the 2019 Oscars when Bette Midler took to the stage to perform.

Because of the Best Original Song nomination, Mary Poppins Returns' "The Place Where the Lost Things Go" was put on display inside the Dolby Theatre.

But instead of Emily Blunt performing the track, it was all Bette.

"So, (drum roll) Ladies and Gentlemen, I will be chanteusing (that's singing) on the Oscars on Feb 24...the nominated song from Mary Poppins...The Place Where Lost Things Go ...so excited!!" she shared on Twitter earlier this month.