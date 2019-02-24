breaking! 2019 Oscars Winners List (Live Updates)

Why Emily Blunt Wasn't Included in the Mary Poppins Returns Oscars 2019 Performance

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 7:39 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Bette Midler, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Show

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Where oh where was Mary Poppins?!

That's the question viewers were asking themselves at the 2019 Oscars when Bette Midler took to the stage to perform.

Because of the Best Original Song nomination, Mary Poppins Returns' "The Place Where the Lost Things Go" was put on display inside the Dolby Theatre.

But instead of Emily Blunt performing the track, it was all Bette.

"So, (drum roll) Ladies and Gentlemen, I will be chanteusing (that's singing) on the Oscars on Feb 24...the nominated song from Mary Poppins...The Place Where Lost Things Go ...so excited!!" she shared on Twitter earlier this month.

Photos

2019 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

While her performance was fantastic, some were left wondering why the star of the movie was nowhere to be found.

As it turns out, Emily and her husband John Krasinski didn't attend Sunday's ceremony. In fact, many believe they were snubbed for their roles in Mary Poppins and/or A Quiet Place.

Ultimately, Lady Gaga and team won for Best Original Song thanks to A Star Is Born's "Shallow." The big win came moments after the singer performed the track with Bradley Cooper on stage.

To say it was a moment may just be the biggest understatement at Hollywood's biggest night. 

Watch E! tonight starting at 10 p.m. for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars red carpet coverage followed by the Oscars telecast on SKY Cinema at 12:30 a.m.!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Oscars , Oscars , Movies , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News , Emily Blunt

Trending Stories

Latest News
Spike Lee, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Winners, Samuel L. Jackson

Spike Lee's Reactions Deserve Their Own Award at the 2019 Oscars

Lucy Boynton, Rami Malek, Couples, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton's Romance Is the Real Winner This Awards Season

Miley Cyrus, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Miley Cyrus Sings Her Praises for Mark Ronson at the 2019 Oscars After Party

Rami Malek, Olivia Coleman, 2019 Oscars, Jaw Droppers

The 8 Biggest Jaw-Droppers at the 2019 Oscars

Taylor Swift, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, After Party

Taylor Swift Unveils Her Shimmering Look for Date Night With Joe Alwyn at the 2019 Oscars After Parties

Black Panther

How History Was Made at the 2019 Oscars

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk, Gloria Campano, Celebs and Moms, 2019 Oscars

Julia Roberts Gives Bradley Cooper's Mom a Shout-Out at the 2019 Oscars

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.