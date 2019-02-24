Renee Zellweger, Sofía Vergara and More Celebrate at 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars Party

The Oscars are cool, but have you been to Vanity Fair's party?!

While many talented actors and actresses spent Sunday night inside the Dolby Theatre, others were nearby at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills for another star-studded gathering

If you didn't already guess, we're talking about the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by the publication's editor-in-chief Radhika Jones.

From late-night hosts and TV superstars to A-list couples and world-famous designers, more than a few familiar faces got all glammed up for the evening.

Even Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie stepped out with her husband Mike Feldman before an early morning wake-up call. Listen, the Oscars only happen once a year.