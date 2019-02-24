breaking! 2019 Oscars Winners List (Live Updates)

Krysten Ritter Is Pregnant! Expecting Star Attends 2019 Oscars With Adam Granduciel

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 6:39 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Krysten Ritter, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Krysten Ritter is pregnant!

The 37-year-old Jessica Jones star confirmed on Instagram that she is expecting a baby with her longtime love, musician Adam Granduciel. Ritter debuted her baby bump on the red carpet at Sunday's 2019 Oscars, where she posed for photographers in a gorgeous red Reem Acra dress.

"Surprise!!!" Ritter wrote alongside the red carpet photos, adding the hashtag #oscars.

Ritter and her beau, who is the frontman for the band The War on Drugs, also posed together on the carpet before heading inside to the ceremony, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

After walking the red carpet, Ritter took to social media to post a selfie of the couple inside the ceremony, writing, "Oscars!!!"

Photos

2019 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

It was just weeks ago that Ritter gave a sweet shout-out to her man on social media in celebration of his birthday. 

"Happy bday to the coolest dude I know," Ritter wrote alongside a photo of the couple. "Love you, man."

Krysten Ritter, Adam Granducie, Couples, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards

Mark RALSTON / AFP

Congratulations to the couple on the exciting baby news!

Watch E! tonight starting at 10 p.m. for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars red carpet coverage followed by the Oscars telecast on SKY Cinema at 12:30 a.m.!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Krysten Ritter , Pregnancies , Babies , Oscars , 2019 Oscars , Awards , Red Carpet , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Olivia Colman, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Winners

Olivia Colman Gives the Most Relatable and Emotional Best Actress Speech at the 2019 Oscars

Jason Momoa, Fendi Scrunchi, 2019 Oscars

We Can't Get Enough of Jason Momoa's Oscars Scrunchie

Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone, Instagram

Catch All the BTS Moments From Emilia Clarke, Melissa McCarthy & More at the 2019 Oscars: See Their Instagrams & Twitpics

Renee Zellweger, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Renee Zellweger, Sofía Vergara and More Celebrate at 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Selma Blair, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Selma Blair Makes First Public Appearance Since Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis at Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Michael B. Jordan, Donna Jordan, Oscars 2019

Too Cute! Michael B. Jordan, Bradley Cooper & Others Bring Their Moms as Dates to the 2019 Oscars

Lady Gaga, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Lady Gaga Makes Oscars History With a $30 Million Necklace

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.