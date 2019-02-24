Mahershala Ali Dedicates Best Supporting Actor Win to His Grandmother at 2019 Oscars

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 6:38 PM
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Hey grandma, this 2019 Oscars win is for you!
During tonight's live award show, Mahershala Ali was crowned the Best Actor in a Supporting Role thanks to his portrayal of Dr. Don Shirley in Green Book.
When he took to the stage inside the Dolby Theatre, the actor had one very special family member to thank.
"I want to dedicate this to my grandmother who has been in my ear my entire life, telling me that if at first I don't succeed, try, try again," he shared with the audience. "That I can do anything I put my mind to. Always, always pushing me to think positively."
Mahershala added, "I know that I would not be here without her, that she's gotten me over the hump every step of the ways."
During his speech, the two-time Oscar winner also gave thanks to his co-stars including Octavia Spencer and Viggo Mortensen.
The night also wouldn't be complete without a special shoutout to his immediate family.
"My wife, my daughter, everyone who contributed with the movie, again, thank you so much," he concluded. "I appreciate it."
Sam Rockwell, Adam Driver, Richard E. Grant and Sam Elliott were also nominated in the highly competitive category.
