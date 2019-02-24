breaking! 2019 Oscars Winners List (Live Updates)

Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak's Vanity Fair Oscars Outing Has Us Shipping Kelly and Ryan All Over Again

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 6:29 PM

Mindy Kaling, BJ Novak, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Stewart Cook/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Step aside, Jim and Pam. Dunder Mufflin's golden couple has reunited right in time for the 2019 Oscars

Former The Office co-stars Mindy Kalingand B.J. Novak attended Vanity Fair's Oscars After-Party on Sunday evening, looking like the very definition of friendship goals as they walked the red carpet together. Mindy and B.J., who famously dated IRL but have since become the poster for children for staying tight with your ex, attended the star-studded soiree together in 2018 as well. 

The actress looked oh-so glam in a sequined silver gown and strappy heels by Christian Louboutin. Mindy teased the ensemble on her Instagram Stories, joking, "Little preview of my Cinderella shoes that I'm wearing tonight. Elegant slash slutty, basically I live for that aesthetic."

Kaling then documented her and B.J.s car ride over to the bash, telling the camera, "Happy Oscars, everyone. I'm in the car on the way to several parties tonight with my good friend." 

Photos

2019 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

"You told me this was Grammys stuff," B.J. quipped, to which Mindy asked, "Why would be going to the Grammys?"

"I don't know, why am I going to the Oscars?" he sarcastically asked. 

For more must-see moments between Mindy and B.J. through the years, check out our gallery below!

Mindy Kaling, B.J. Novak, BJ Novak

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Red Carpet Pros

Back in 2009, Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak walked the red carpet together for the Los Angeles premiere of Inglorious Basterds.

Mindy Kaling, B.J. Novak, BJ Novak, Ellie Kemper

Heidi Gutman / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Stars of the Show

Rewind to 2010 when The Office stars attended the NBC Upfront Presentation with co-star Ellie Kemper. 

Mindy Kaling, B.J. Novak, BJ Novak

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Dynamic Duo

Red alert! Mindy and B.J. attended the Costume Institute Gala for the 'PUNK: Chaos to Couture' exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2013. 

Mindy Kaling, B.J. Novak, SAG Parties

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company

Cheers

After the 2014 SAG Awards, the pair attended the Weinstein Company & Netflix's after party in partnership with Laura Mercier. 

Mindy Kaling, B.J. Novak, BJ Novak

Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage

Dress to Impress

These two didn't disappoint while attending the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter.

Mindy Kaling, B.J. Novak, BJ Novak

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Team Mindy

During the For Your Consideration panel for The Mindy Project in 2016, B.J. couldn't help but support his close friend.

Mindy Kaling, B.J. Novak

TheStewartofNY/GC Images

East Coast Buddies

Spotted! Two Hollywood friends exploring the East Village in New York City. 

Mindy Kaling, B.J. Novak, BJ Novak

Ann Slack/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Flower Power

In a rare red carpet appearance, the Hollywood stars attended the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. 

Mindy Kaling, B.J. Novak

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Magic in the Air

At the world premiere of Disney's A Wrinkle in Time, Mindy received support from her close friend at the El Capitan Theatre.

BJ Novak, Mindy Kaling

Owen Kolasinski/BFA/REX/Shutterstoc

Look of Friendship

The 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party just got a bit more fun with these two. 

Mindy Kaling, BJ Novak

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Roadside Attractions

Get the Popcorn

Mindy and B.J. stepped out to attend the Los Angeles Film Festival World Premiere Gala screening of The Oath. 

Watch E! tonight starting at 10 p.m. for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars red carpet coverage followed by the Oscars telecast on SKY Cinema at 12:30 a.m.!

