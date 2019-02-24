Cardi B Shares Full Photo of Daughter Kulture Cuddling With Offset

Offset released his first solo album called Father of 4 on Feb. 22 and the cover art features all of his kids. This time, there's no emoji covering his daughter's face.

Cardi told Harper's Bazaar for their March cover story about why she and her husband decided to protect Kulture from social media. "As soon as she was born, one month in [Offset] was like, 'She's so beautiful. Watch how people gonna go crazy,'" she explained to the magazine. "'Cause a lot of people were saying mean stuff, like that we don't post her because she's ugly. He was like, 'I'm about to post my baby right now.' But then we were very concerned because we were getting a lot of threats, so he said, 'The world don't even deserve to see her.'"

A few months earlier, she told Ebro Darden on Beats1 Radio that someone offered her "seven figures" to reveal Kulture's face on Instagram, but she turned it down.

"I could show you screenshots of comments, and my phone number got leaked. I got so many disgusting text messages that I literally I had to hire a private investigator to find out who the f--k is these people threatening my child," she told the radio host.