breaking! 2019 Oscars Winners List (Live Updates)

Chris Evans Just Won Best Supporting Seatmate for Helping Regina King at the 2019 Oscar Awards

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 5:38 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Chris Evans, Regina King, 2019 Oscars GIF

ABC

It doesn't take superhuman strength to be a good person and Chris Evansis the prime example of that.

As Regina King stood to accept the award for Best Supporting Actress, the Captain America star offered her his hand as support as she climbed the steps to the podium. The kind gesture did not go unnoticed by much of the people who watched the TV from the comfort of their home. One Twitter user proclaimed, "Chris Evans is the superior Chris. That is all." 

And the praise didn't stop there. Hundreds of people flooded Twitter with statements in awe of the star's chivalrous behavior, earning the star's name a spot in the trending bar within minutes. 

However, some people were wondering why everyone was so surprised by the common decency the actor showed. After all, the actor did the same exact thing for Betty White at the People's Choice Awards in 2015. "Chris Evans [is] the official helper up the stage guy," someone tweeted

Photos

2019 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

Of course, the show is only just getting started but fingers crossed the star continues to help the ladies and gents who make their way up the stage. 

While the star is not nominated for anything at tonight's show, he presented the award for Best Production Design alongside singer Jennifer Lopez

To see who takes home the gold at tonight's show, check out the full list of winners here!

Watch E! tonight starting at 10 p.m. for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars red carpet coverage followed by the Oscars telecast on SKY Cinema at 12:30 a.m.!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chris Evans , 2019 Oscars , Oscars , Awards , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Cardi B, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Winners

Cardi B Shares Full Photo of Daughter Kulture Cuddling With Offset

Jennifer Hudson Performance, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards

Jennifer Hudson Performs "I'll Fight" At 2019 Oscars Dressed As a Fabulous Supreme Court Judge

Michael B. Jordan, Donna Jordan, Oscars 2019

Too Cute! Michael B. Jordan, Bradley Cooper & Others Bring Their Moms as Dates to the 2019 Oscars

Rami Malek, Lady Gaga, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards

Lady Gaga Comes to Rami Malek's Rescue at 2019 Oscars

Lady Gaga, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Lady Gaga Makes Oscars History With a $30 Million Necklace

Regina King, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Winners

Regina King Pays Tribute to Her Mother After Winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, 2019 Oscars, Glambot

See the Best Oscars 2019 Glambot Moments for Yourself

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.