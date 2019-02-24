Chris Evans Just Won Best Supporting Seatmate for Helping Regina King at the 2019 Oscar Awards

ABC
by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 5:38 PM
ABC
It doesn't take superhuman strength to be a good person and Chris Evansis the prime example of that.
As Regina King stood to accept the award for Best Supporting Actress, the Captain America star offered her his hand as support as she climbed the steps to the podium. The kind gesture did not go unnoticed by much of the people who watched the TV from the comfort of their home. One Twitter user proclaimed, "Chris Evans is the superior Chris. That is all."
And the praise didn't stop there. Hundreds of people flooded Twitter with statements in awe of the star's chivalrous behavior, earning the star's name a spot in the trending bar within minutes.
However, some people were wondering why everyone was so surprised by the common decency the actor showed. After all, the actor did the same exact thing for Betty White at the People's Choice Awards in 2015. "Chris Evans [is] the official helper up the stage guy," someone tweeted.
Of course, the show is only just getting started but fingers crossed the star continues to help the ladies and gents who make their way up the stage.
While the star is not nominated for anything at tonight's show, he presented the award for Best Production Design alongside singer Jennifer Lopez.
To see who takes home the gold at tonight's show, check out the full list of winners here!
Watch E! tonight starting at 10 p.m. for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars red carpet coverage followed by the Oscars telecast on SKY Cinema at 12:30 a.m.!
Selma Blair Makes First Public Appearance Since Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis at Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak's Vanity Fair Oscars Outing Has Us Shipping Kelly and Ryan All Over Again
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?