breaking! 2019 Oscars Winners List (Live Updates)

Lady Gaga Comes to Rami Malek's Rescue at 2019 Oscars

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 5:37 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Rami Malek, Lady Gaga, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Lady Gaga to the rescue!

Tying bow ties can be tricky, so the singer and actress helped fellow nominee Rami Malek fix his before they settled into their seats at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood before the 2019 Oscars ceremony began on Sunday. What are famous friends for?

Gaga is nominated for her leading role in Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born, and the two are also nominated for Best Original Song for their duet "Shallow," which they are set to perform at the ceremony.

Malek is nominated for his leading role as the late Freddie Mercury in the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. Both films are also nominated for Best Picture.

The two actors have bumped into each other previously during this award season, as they both have been nominated for a few different honors.

Photos

2019 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

At the Oscars, Malek was accompanied by his girlfriend Lucy Boynton, who plays his character's lover Mary Austin in Bohemian Rhapsody.

Check out a full list of winners of the 2019 Oscars.

Watch E! tonight starting at 10 p.m. for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars red carpet coverage followed by the Oscars telecast on SKY Cinema at 12:30 a.m.!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Lady Gaga , Rami Malek , 2019 Oscars , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Cardi B, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Winners

Cardi B Shares Full Photo of Daughter Kulture Cuddling With Offset

Jennifer Hudson Performance, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards

Jennifer Hudson Performs "I'll Fight" At 2019 Oscars Dressed As a Fabulous Supreme Court Judge

Michael B. Jordan, Donna Jordan, Oscars 2019

Too Cute! Michael B. Jordan, Bradley Cooper & Others Bring Their Moms as Dates to the 2019 Oscars

Chris Evans, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Chris Evans Just Won Best Supporting Seatmate for Helping Regina King at the 2019 Oscar Awards

Lady Gaga, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Lady Gaga Makes Oscars History With a $30 Million Necklace

Regina King, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Winners

Regina King Pays Tribute to Her Mother After Winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, 2019 Oscars, Glambot

See the Best Oscars 2019 Glambot Moments for Yourself

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.