breaking! 2019 Oscars Winners List (Live Updates)

Lady Gaga Makes Oscars History With a $30 Million Necklace

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 5:31 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Lady Gaga, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Let's all take a moment of silence to admire Lady Gaga's estimated $30 million necklace.

The A Star Is Born actress brought the glitz and glamour to the red carpet at the 2019 Oscars. Among a sea of pink and the standard black and white suits, the 32-year-old star showed up and showed out. 

Notably, her estimated $30 million Tiffany necklace stole the show. What's more? The stunning piece is "one of the largest yellow diamonds in the world," according to a press release sent to E! News.

Aside from the fact that the jewelry piece looks like the size of a golf ball, but "this marks the first time in history that the priceless 141-year-old Tiffany Diamond has graced an awards show red carpet."

If the cushion-cut diamond looks familiar that's because Audrey Hepburn "last wore the Tiffany diamond in a necklace for the Breakfast at Tiffany's publicity photo shoot."

The glimmering jewel weighs 128.54 carats and has over 82 radiant facets.

Photos

Oscars 2019: Best Dressed Stars

The actress turned up the heat at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles for the star-studded ceremony wearing an Alexander McQueen black strapless ball gown and leather gloves.

Audrey Hepburn, Lady Gaga

Getty Images

"The chance to work with such an amazing piece of design and history tonight is a creative dream come true," Stylists Sandra Amador and Tom Erebout said in a press release.

"There are so many beautiful jewels in the world, but the radiant Tiffany Diamond is truly exceptional, which is just so fitting for Lady Gaga."

Fitting it is!

In addition, Reed Krakoff, Tiffany & Co. Chief Artistic Officer, said of the "Shallow" singer, "Lady Gaga is the ultimate creator, innovator and rule breaker."

"I'm thrilled that she will be wearing the legendary Tiffany Diamond on the awards show red carpet for the first time since it was discovered 141 years ago."

We wouldn't expect anything less from the actress, considering she's worn one-of-a-kind ensembles all throughout awards season. In fact, her 2019 Golden Globes dress paid tribute to Judy Garland in the second movie adaptation of A Star Is Born.

Lady Gaga is nominated tonight for Best Original Song for "Shallow," and Best Actress in a Leading Role for A Star Is Born.

As always, for the latest updates on tonight's show, E! has you covered.

Watch E! tonight starting at 10 p.m. for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars red carpet coverage followed by the Oscars telecast on SKY Cinema at 12:30 a.m.!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Lady Gaga , 2019 Oscars , Oscars , Awards , Movies , Style Collective , Style , Red Carpet , Fashion , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jennifer Hudson, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jennifer Hudson Emulates the Dancer Emoji With Her Fiery Red Dress at the 2019 Oscars

Kacey Musgraves, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Kacey Musgraves Brings Southern Charm to the 2019 Oscars Red Carpet

Kendall Jenner, Versace, Milan Fashion Week

Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid Bring the Star Power to the Versace Show

Salma Hayek, Gucci Show, Milan Fashion Week 2019

Salma Hayek Turns Fashion Week Into a Family Affair as Her Daughter Makes Rare Public Appearance

Gucci Show, Milan Fashion Week 2019

Jason Masks, Tears and Spikes: The Fall 2019 Gucci Collection May Give You Nightmares

Michael B. Jordan, Donna Jordan, Oscars 2019

Too Cute! Michael B. Jordan, Bradley Cooper & Others Bring Their Moms as Dates to the 2019 Oscars

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, 2019 Oscars, Glambot

See the Best Oscars 2019 Glambot Moments for Yourself

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.