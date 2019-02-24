breaking! 2019 Oscars Winners List (Live Updates)
EXCLUSIVE!

Angela Bassett Reveals the Moment She Knew Black Panther Would Be a Major Hit at 2019 Oscars

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 5:06 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Angela Bassett is sharing the exact moment when she realized Black Panther was going to be a major success.

Before heading inside to the ceremony at the 2019 Oscars, where Black Panther is up for seven awards, Bassett and husband Courtney B. Vance stopped by to talk to Ryan Seacrest on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet. The film has made Oscars history, becoming the first-ever superhero movie to be nominated for Best Picture. The film also scored nods for Best Original Score, Best Original Song for "All the Stars," Production Design, Costume Design, Sound Editing and Sound Mixing.

So when did Bassett first realize Black Panther was skyrocketing? 

Photos

2019 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

"I think when I started looking at fanboys and girls on YouTube when they saw the trailer," Bassett, wearing a gorgeous pink Reem Acra dress, told Seacrest. "And the excitement that that trailer generated, I mean some cried, some fell off chairs...it was like nothing I've ever seen before."

"People were losing their minds, literally, crying, shaking...over the trailer," Vance said to Seacrest.

Angela Bassett, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

When asked how it feels being at the Oscars, Bassett told Seacrest it was "exciting."

See the couple talk about the success of Black Panther in the interview above!

Watch E! tonight starting at 10 p.m. for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars red carpet coverage followed by the Oscars telecast on SKY Cinema at 12:30 a.m.!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Angela Bassett , Courtney B. Vance , Oscars , 2019 Oscars , Awards , Apple News , Top Stories , Black Panther , Red Carpet , Exclusives

Trending Stories

Latest News
Cardi B, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Winners

Cardi B Shares Full Photo of Daughter Kulture Cuddling With Offset

Jennifer Hudson Performance, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards

Jennifer Hudson Performs "I'll Fight" At 2019 Oscars Dressed As a Fabulous Supreme Court Judge

Michael B. Jordan, Donna Jordan, Oscars 2019

Too Cute! Michael B. Jordan, Bradley Cooper & Others Bring Their Moms as Dates to the 2019 Oscars

Chris Evans, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Chris Evans Just Won Best Supporting Seatmate for Helping Regina King at the 2019 Oscar Awards

Rami Malek, Lady Gaga, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards

Lady Gaga Comes to Rami Malek's Rescue at 2019 Oscars

Lady Gaga, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Lady Gaga Makes Oscars History With a $30 Million Necklace

Regina King, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Winners

Regina King Pays Tribute to Her Mother After Winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.