Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Share a Look of Love on the 2019 Oscars Red Carpet

Bradley Cooper brought with him to the 2019 Oscars his two favorite women in his life—partner and model Irina Shayk and mom Gloria Campano!

The actor looked dapper in a black tux. Shayk, who shares a daughter with Cooper, wowed in a black, high neck, long sleeve backless gown with gold tassels. The two posed on the red carpet and shared a look of love.

Campano also looked stylish in a matching black dress.

Cooper's film A Star Is Born, his directorial debut, is nominated for eight Oscars, including acting nods for him and co-star Lady Gaga and a nomination for Best Original Song for their duet "Shallow."