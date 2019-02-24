Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Share a Look of Love on the 2019 Oscars Red Carpet

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 4:54 PM

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Bradley Cooper brought with him to the 2019 Oscars his two favorite women in his life—partner and model  Irina Shayk and mom Gloria Campano!

The actor looked dapper in a black tux. Shayk, who shares a daughter with Cooper, wowed in a black, high neck, long sleeve backless gown with gold tassels. The two posed on the red carpet and shared a look of love.

Campano also looked stylish in a matching black dress.

Cooper's film A Star Is Born, his directorial debut, is nominated for eight Oscars, including acting nods for him and co-star Lady Gaga and a nomination for Best Original Song for their duet "Shallow."

Photos

2019 Oscars: Red Carpet Couples

The film has also won and been nominated for a slew of other awards this award season.

Bradley Cooper Celebs and Moms, 2019 Oscars

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

Shayk accompanied Cooper to the 2019 Directors Guild Awards and the 2019 Golden Globes, which won Best Original Song for "Shallow."

Check out a full list of winners and nominations for the 2019 Oscars.

Watch E! tonight starting at 10 p.m. for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars red carpet coverage followed by the Oscars telecast on SKY Cinema at 12:30 a.m.!

