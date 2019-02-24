Serena Williams Oozes Girl Power on the Red Carpet at 2019 Oscars

Serena Williams is the belle of the ball at the 2019 Oscars

The tennis star is a vision in her black and red mermaid gown, which was perfectly complemented by a sleek ponytail. 

Her husband Alexis Ohanian opted not to join the famous athlete for the star-studded show at the Dolby Theater, but it was for a sweet reason! On her Instagram Story, the Olympian shared that her hubby decided to stay home with their daughter Alexis Olympia and catch up on some work, giving his wife the opportunity to enjoy a well-deserved girl's night with her friend. "I have the best husband," she gushed to her millions of followers. 

While Alexis Sr. and Olympia may not be at the show, the little one got to see her mom in action at the rehearsals for the show on Saturday. The 17-month-old came with her mom to the theater, where plenty of people gushed over the toddler.

Later in the weekend, Serena prepared the star-studded show by playing a round of tennis just three hours before the red carpet kicked off! On her Instagram Story, the tennis star shared a video of herself in a healthy rally ahead of her glam sesh. 

Photos

2019 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

Serena may not be an actress, but she will be presenting the nominees for the Best Picture category along with a slew of other well-known celebrities. The Academy announced on Thursday that Chef José Andrés, Dana Carvey, Queen Latifah, Congressman John Lewis, Diego Luna, Tom Morello, Mike Myers, Trevor Noah, Amandla Stenbergand Barbra Streisand were invited to "introduce and share their reflections on the Best Picture-nominated movies." And, the New York Times  reports that Williams will be involved in a segment honoring the star-studded cast of A Star Is Born

To see other equally glamorous red carpet looks, check out the gallery above!

TAGS/ Serena Williams , Oscars , 2019 Oscars , Red Carpet , Apple News , Top Stories

