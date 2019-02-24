Sisters Zooey and Emily Deschanel Make the 2019 Oscars a Family Affair

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 4:46 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Emily Deschanel, Zooey Deschanel, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Zooey Deschanel and her older sister, Emily Deschanel, are having a sisters' night out at the 2019 Oscars.

The two siblings are making the star-studded event a family affair, especially since their dad, Caleb Deschanel, is nominated tonight for Best Cinematography for Never Look Away.

"Sister Emily and I on our way to the Oscars," the New Girl actress said in an Instagram post. "Getting ready to root for our dad!"

The famous sisters made sure to dress to the nines, too. While they had the same mindset, in terms of style, their outfits couldn't have been more different.

Zooey opted for a unique gown, which featured a red train and black top half. To make it even more one-of-a-kind, it included two black tassels and a necklace-like strap.

Emily, on the other hand, went the classic route with a black strappy dress that featured white ruffles at the hem.

The two paired their sleek outfits with statement pieces and glam makeup.

Photos

2019 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

Zooey tied her simple, yet striking fashion look with gold drop earrings. As for her beauty? The actress' signature bangs were on full display as her hair was pinned back. She tied her look together with peachy, pink lipstick and fluttery lashes.

The Bones star wore a similar get-up, styling her hair in a high bun with a few hair wispies. She also wore statement drop earrings and threw on a fabulous pink lipstick and bold lashes. 

Emily Deschanel, Zooey Deschanel, Caleb Deschanel, Mary Jo Deschanel, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

On Feb. 13, the New Girl actress spoke out about the Oscars' decision to not broadcast certain awards, including cinematography.

Zooey Deschanel, Instagram, Oscars

"Can't believe @theacademy isn't airing the categories for the most important jobs in film. Try making a film without a cinematographer or editor! It can't be done!"

She continued, "Film is a collaborative art. Treat it as such. (Pic is me at 4yo with my cinematographer dad. He's the best and taught me so much about filmmaking.)"

When the Academy announced they wouldn't move forward with that decision, Deschanel took to Instagram to share the exciting news.

"Very happy @theacademy has decided to reverse its decision and air all of the categories at the oscars," she began her post. "Thanks for listening and thanks for honoring all of the film arts!"

Along with Zooey and Emily, their mom Mary Jo Deschanel also graced the red carpet with her husband.

The star-studded event is set to air soon, which means it's time to get your snacks ready! For more fashion updates, behind-the-scenes moments and more, E! has you covered.

Watch E! tonight starting at 10 p.m. for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars red carpet coverage followed by the Oscars telecast on SKY Cinema at 12:30 a.m.!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Zooey Deschanel , Emily Deschanel , 2019 Oscars , Oscars , Red Carpet , Events , Fashion , Style , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Lady Gaga, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Lady Gaga Makes Oscars History With a $30 Million Necklace

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, 2019 Oscars, Glambot

See the Best Oscars 2019 Glambot Moments for Yourself

Lady Gaga, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Lady Gaga Says Spreading Love Is "All That You Can Hope For" on Oscars Red Carpet

Angela Bassett, 2019 Oscars

Angela Bassett Reveals the Moment She Knew Black Panther Would Be a Major Hit at 2019 Oscars

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk, Couples, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Share a Look of Love on the 2019 Oscars Red Carpet

Serena Williams, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Serena Williams Oozes Girl Power on the Red Carpet at 2019 Oscars

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards

Bradley Cooper Reveals the ''Most Humbling'' Aspect of Creating A Star Is Born at the 2019 Oscars

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.