2019 Oscars Winners List (Live Updates)
EXCLUSIVE!

Bradley Cooper Reveals the ''Most Humbling'' Aspect of Creating A Star Is Born at the 2019 Oscars

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 4:45 PM

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

It's official: Bradley Cooper is far from the shallow now. 

After a whirlwind awards season, the A Star Is Born actor and director have officially reached the finish line at the 2019 Oscars. Cooper caught up with E! News as he made his way inside Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on Sunday evening, where he and co-star Lady Gagawill take the stage to perform their Best Original Song-nominated track, "Shallow." 

Bradley told E!'s Giuliana Rancic he's "pretty grateful" for the opportunity, adding, "It's pretty amazing." 

So what did the A-lister learn from his first time (and certainly not the last) in the director's chair?

"Any time you put your whole heart into something, and you ask people to come along with you and watch them do it, too, it is very humbling. It is an experience that I will never forget," Cooper, who attend the Academy Awards alongside Irina Shayk and his mother, reflected. 

Photos

2019 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

"We all just tried to work so hard, and we never gave up. And that's all I can do," he continued.

Lady Gaga, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

A Star Is Born is nominated for an impressive eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Cinematography. Both Gaga and Cooper are up Best Actress and Actor in a Leading Role, respectively, as is Sam Elliott in the Supporting Role category. 

Gaga, alongside song writers Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt, have already received critical acclaim for "Shallow" Not only did the pop star accept the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the Grammys, but also Best Original Song for a Motion Picture at the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards. 

Good luck to the entire cast as the 2019 Oscars officially gets underway!

Watch E! tonight starting at 10 p.m. for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars red carpet coverage followed by the Oscars telecast on SKY Cinema at 12:30 a.m.!

