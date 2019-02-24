breaking! 2019 Oscars Winners List (Live Updates)

Brie Larson Is a Silver Goddess on the 2019 Oscars Red Carpet

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 4:34 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Brie Larson, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

She may not be wearing a cape, but Brie Larson is proving her super star status on the 2019 Oscars red carpet. 

The 29-year-old Oscar-winning actress made her grand arrival on the red carpet in a sparkling, high neck silver mesh halter gown with a thigh-high slit.

Brie is not a nominee at this year's awards, but she has the incredible honor of presenting an award to the lucky winner at tonight's show.

Larson shared the exciting news on her Twitter in February and wrote: "Heck yes." Our thoughts exactly!

The Captain Marvel star is returning to the show after winning the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in the movie Room in 2016. It was a huge accomplishment for the actress since it was the first time she had ever been nominated by the Academy. 

Photos

2019 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

She will make another bid for the award for Best Actress when she stars in Marvel's Captain Marvel, which makes its theater debut on March 8. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the comic book film and, more importantly, to see Brie in action. 

Until then, Marvel readers will have to make do with Brie's breathtaking red carpet look!

 

Check out a full list of winners and nominations for the 2019 Oscars.

Watch E! tonight starting at 10 p.m. for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars red carpet coverage followed by the Oscars telecast on SKY Cinema at 12:30 a.m.!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Brie Larson , Captain Marvel , 2019 Oscars , Oscars , Red Carpet , Apple News , Top Stories , Fashion

Trending Stories

Latest News
Michael B. Jordan, Donna Jordan, Oscars 2019

Too Cute! Michael B. Jordan, Bradley Cooper & Others Bring Their Moms as Dates to the 2019 Oscars

Lady Gaga, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Lady Gaga Makes Oscars History With a $30 Million Necklace

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, 2019 Oscars, Glambot

See the Best Oscars 2019 Glambot Moments for Yourself

Bradley Cooper Feeling "Pretty Grateful" at 2019 Oscars

Lady Gaga, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Lady Gaga Says Spreading Love Is "All That You Can Hope For" on Oscars Red Carpet

Glenn Close Talks Becoming Friends With Lady Gaga's Mom

Angela Bassett, 2019 Oscars

Angela Bassett Reveals the Moment She Knew Black Panther Would Be a Major Hit at 2019 Oscars

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.