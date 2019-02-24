Richard E. Grant Has Big Plans When He Finally Meets Barbra Streisand at the 2019 Oscars

Richard E. Grant's childhood dreams are about to come true.

The star of Can You Ever Forgive Me?, who is nominated at the 2019 Oscars for Best Supporting Actor, made headlines last month when he tweeted out a letter he had written to Barbra Streisand when he was 14, inviting her to take a vacation at his house. Streisand responded to the tweet, telling Grant he was "terrific" in his newest movie.

Now, finally, since Streisand is a presenter, Grant may actually get to meet his hero in person, at age 61, and he knows exactly what he's going to say: "Will you marry me?"

Grant shared his plans with E!'s Ryan Seacrest on the Oscars red carpet, just after revealing how close he had gotten with Melissa McCarthy while filming Can You Ever Forgive Me?