Spike Lee Explains His Fashionable Tribute to Prince on 2019 Oscars Red Carpet

Spike Lee is paying tribute to Prince at the 2019 Oscars.

Before the first awards were handed out Sunday night inside the Dolby Theatre, the BlacKkKlansman director walked the red carpet in a look that turned heads for all the right reasons.

When appearing on Live From the Red Carpet, Spike explained how his ensemble was a tribute to the late music superstar.

"This is an Ozwald Boateng suit and Michael Jordan commissioned the greatest sneaker designer ever to makes these gold Jordan 3's," he shared with E! News' Ryan Seacrest. "One last thing. My brother Prince. The end credit for this film, Prince is singing 'Mary Don't You Weep.'"

As for the purple suit, any Prince fan understands the power of that color. Spike also wore a custom-made gold, diamond and opal necklace in the singer's trademark shape.