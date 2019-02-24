EXCLUSIVE!

Melissa McCarthy Reveals at 2019 Oscars Which Characters She'd Like to Play Again

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 4:11 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Could we see the return of Melissa McCarthy's Tammy?

The 48-year-old actress is nominated for her second Oscar, for her leading role in the biographical drama Can You Ever Forgive Me?. But the actress, who rose to fame with the shows Gilmore Girls and Mike & Molly, first made a name for herself as a film actress playing comedic roles, in movies such as Bridesmaids, and later, TammyThe Boss and the Ghostbusters remake.

When asked at the 2019 Oscars on Sunday which characters she would want to revive, McCarthy told E! News' Ryan Seacrest, "I really fell in love with the women I get to play, they stay with me. I loved Tammy, I have a real sweet spot for her. Michelle Darnell."

"I love these challenging women," she added. "I love watching someone fall down because you get to root for them to get back up. I love to see where some of these women are five, ten years later."

Photos

2019 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

In Can You Ever Forgive Me?, McCarthy plays author Lee Israel, who tries to revitalize her failing writing career by committing literary forgery.

McCarthy was nominated for her first Oscar in 2012 for her supporting role in Bridesmaids.

Melissa McCarthy, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Check out a full list of winners and nominations for the 2019 Oscars.

Watch E! tonight starting at 10 p.m. for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars red carpet coverage followed by the Oscars telecast on SKY Cinema at 12:30 a.m.!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Melissa McCarthy , 2019 Oscars , Awards , Red Carpet , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Lady Gaga, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Lady Gaga Makes Oscars History With a $30 Million Necklace

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, 2019 Oscars, Glambot

See the Best Oscars 2019 Glambot Moments for Yourself

Lady Gaga, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Lady Gaga Says Spreading Love Is "All That You Can Hope For" on Oscars Red Carpet

Angela Bassett, 2019 Oscars

Angela Bassett Reveals the Moment She Knew Black Panther Would Be a Major Hit at 2019 Oscars

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk, Couples, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Share a Look of Love on the 2019 Oscars Red Carpet

Serena Williams, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Serena Williams Oozes Girl Power on the Red Carpet at 2019 Oscars

Emily Deschanel, Zooey Deschanel, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards

Sisters Zooey and Emily Deschanel Make the 2019 Oscars a Family Affair

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.