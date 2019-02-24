Best Dressed at the 2019 Oscars: Regina King, Constance Wu, Billy Porter and More

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 4:04 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Regina King, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The biggest award show of the season is here and we're all in on this 2019 Academy Award red carpet scene.

Every year fans look forward to award season to see which of their favorite films, shows, actors, singers and more get honored with the industry's most exciting awards and now we're finally getting to the most beloved award show of them all...the Oscars!

While we are patiently waiting to see if Lady Gaga will win an Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role or if Bohemian Rhapsody will continue its winning streak with Rami Malek getting the Best Actor in a Leading Role trophy, we are distracting ourselves with some killer fashion.

The Oscars don't start just yet, but the red carpet is open for business and stars are bringing their fashion A-game this year.

Case and point: Regina King. The If Beale Street Could Talk star was white hot in an Oscar de la Renta gown that had a little glitz at the top and showed a lot of leg, which we love.

Photos

2019 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

King wasn't the only actress who caught our attention on the carpet from the moment she stepped out today. Billy Porter also look ah-mazing in a Christian Siriano velvet suit gown that made our jaws drop to the floor.

Laura HarrierConstance Wu and Kacey Musgraves also slayed the carpet in our opinion and there is plenty more style inspiration where that came from.

Since we love style and all-things red carpet, we've rounded up the best of the best when it comes to this year's Oscars fashion. Trust us, there were a ton of celebs who will have you wanting to steal their looks ASAP.

As you wait for the big show to begin—it'll run without a host for the first time in 30 years—why not let your fashionable side run free by looking at the most stylish stars from the night now?

Check out the best dressed stars in the gallery below and make sure you don't miss a single award throughout the night by checking out the winners list here!

Lady Gaga, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Lady Gaga

The A Star Is Born actress brought old Hollywood glam to the carpet in a black Alexander McQueen ballgown and Tiffany & Co. yellow diamonds.

Jennifer Lopez, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

The "Dinero" singer looked like a disco queen in this shiny Tom Ford number.

Emma Stone, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Emma Stone

The Oscar-winner stepped out on the 2019 Oscars red carpet in a amber-hued, sequined dress by Louis Vuitton and we're in awe.

Article continues below

Chadwick Boseman, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chadwick Boseman

The Black Panther star made us do a double take in this black and blue sequinned blazer, black cape shirt and trouser.

Brie Larson, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Brie Larson

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson showed off her sleek figure in this sexy silver high-neck dress by Celine with Chanel Fine Jewelry.

Charlize Theron, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron donned a fresh brunette hairstyle as she posed in a robins egg blue gown by Dior Couture and Bvlgari snake necklace.

Article continues below

Gemma Chan, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Gemma Chan

Gemma Chan proved once again that she's a red carpet queen when she stepped out in this hot pink Valentino frock, Bvlgari jewels and Jimmy Choo heels.

Kacey Musgraves, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Kacey Musgraves

Pretty in pink! The country singer slayed the Oscars red carpet in a tiered, tulle ballgown by Giambattista Valli.

Regina King, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Regina King

The Oscar-nominee sizzled in this gorgeous Oscar de la Renta gown that showed off her fit figure and killer legs.

Article continues below

Marina de Tavira, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Marina de Tavira

The Roma actress was a red-hot lady in a tulle-rific J Mendel gown.

Stephan James, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Stephan James

The If Beale Street Could Talk actor stole the show in this ETRO red velvet suit.

Laura Harrier, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Laura Harrier

The BlacKkKlansman actress donned a sustainably-sourced Louis Vuitton pastel blue gown at the Academy Awards and we're not worthy.

Article continues below

Emilia Clarke, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Emilia Clarke

All hail the Queen of Dragons! Emilia Clarke shinned in this silver (with a slight purple hue) Balmain gown all night long.

Billy Porter, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Billy Porter

The Pose actor glammed it up at the 2019 Oscars in this custom Christian Siriano tuxedo gown and wow, just wow.

Constance Wu, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Constance Wu

The Crazy Rich Asians star channeled her inner Belle when she hit the carpet in this custom Versace marigold, yellow chiffon dress.

Article continues below

Watch E! tonight starting at 10 p.m. for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars red carpet coverage followed by the Oscars telecast on SKY Cinema at 12:30 a.m.!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Oscars , 2019 Oscars , Top Stories , , Red Carpet , Style , Fashion , Awards , Apple News , Constance Wu , Kacey Musgraves

Trending Stories

Latest News
Chris Evans, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Chris Evans Just Won Best Supporting Seatmate for Helping Regina King at the 2019 Oscar Awards

Rami Malek, Lady Gaga, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards

Lady Gaga Comes to Rami Malek's Rescue at 2019 Oscars

Lady Gaga, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Lady Gaga Makes Oscars History With a $30 Million Necklace

Regina King, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Winners

Regina King Pays Tribute to Her Mother After Winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, 2019 Oscars, Glambot

See the Best Oscars 2019 Glambot Moments for Yourself

Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Show

Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph Reunite at the Oscars and Let Them Just Host It Already

Oscars Trophy

Oscars 2019 Winners: The Complete List

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.