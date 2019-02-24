Awkwafina Reveals When She Knew She Made it In Hollywood at the 2019 Oscars

Awkwafina may have starred in one of the biggest box office hits of 2018, but it wasn't until she was featured on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? that her level of superstardom really set in.

The 29-year-old Crazy Rich Asians star chatted with E!'s Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet of the 2019 Oscars, where she reenacted the moment her name popped up as an answer to a question on the wildly popular game show.

"I screamed!" the star shared. "I screamed one scream that went on for like five to six minutes. I was incorrigible. I couldn't believe it."

So what was the question Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? participants were asked to crack about the talented actress?

"With a name sounding like a bottled water brand, what rapper and comedian starred in 2018's Ocean's 8 and Crazy Rich Asians?"