Kacey Musgraves Brings Southern Charm to the 2019 Oscars Red Carpet

Kacey Musgraves is making the 2019 Oscars red carpet her runway.

The 30-year-old country singer brings her Southern charm to the the star-studded event wearing a dramatic pastel pink gown and ultra-glam makeup.

However, fans of the star wouldn't expect anything less considering Musgraves is known for her flashy, Priscilla Presley-style attire.

Posing for flashing lights at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the "Butterflies" songstress strutted her stuff in an organza tulle gown, which features over-the-top sleeves and a billowing train. She accessorizes with statement jewelry pieces, like a bow-shaped diamond brooch, a massive ring and a jewel-encrusted clutch.

As for her makeup? It was just as charming as her Oscars ensemble. The country singer's eyes are the focal point, but honestly, that's become her signature style. She rocks razzle-dazzle eyeshadow, glossy lips and a glam contour.

While it's unclear what products her makeup artist, Moani Lee, used to achieve the dreamy look, it appears she applied Pat McGrath Labs products. From both Kacey's Instagram Stories and Lee's, Mother (AKA Pat McGrath) sent the star a huge collection of beauty products.