Henry Golding Teases Crazy Rich Asians Sequel at the 2019 Oscars

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 3:49 PM

Henry Goldingis living his best life.

The Crazy Rich Asians star stood out in the crowd of A-listers in his dapper Ralph Lauren purple label tuxedo and white waist coat.

He and E! News' Giuliana Ranciccaught up at the 2019 Oscars, where Crazy Rich Asians was shockingly snubbed for Best Picture. 

Nonetheless, Golding is overjoyed to be in the presence of Hollywood's biggest stars and he hopes that the highly-anticipated sequel will give the cast another shot at an Oscars nomination. "You know, it's wonderful to be able to stand next to everyone having a film like Crazy Rich Asians, makes such a big impact and goes to show we're worthy of the cinema so more to come, I hope."

Co-stars Michelle YeohConstance Wuand Awkwafina are also present at the star-studded show, which is held at the Dolby Theater in the center of Hollywood, so it's safe to say the cast is going to be having fun. "It will be a good time," he predicts. 

2019 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

Henry had so much fun with the cast, he says that he often reminisces on their time together by watching their film. "I watched the movie probably about three or four times at the cinema but all of it run up to the premiere I must have seen it in total, probably about 14, 15 times," he shares. 

To see who takes home the gold at tonight's show, check out the full list of winners here!

Watch E! tonight starting at 10 p.m. for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars red carpet coverage followed by the Oscars telecast on SKY Cinema at 12:30 a.m.!

