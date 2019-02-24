EXCLUSIVE!

Henry Golding Teases Crazy Rich Asians Sequel at the 2019 Oscars

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 3:49 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Henry Goldingis living his best life.

The Crazy Rich Asians star stood out in the crowd of A-listers in his dapper Ralph Lauren purple label tuxedo and white waist coat.

He and E! News' Giuliana Ranciccaught up at the 2019 Oscars, where Crazy Rich Asians was shockingly snubbed for Best Picture. 

Nonetheless, Golding is overjoyed to be in the presence of Hollywood's biggest stars and he hopes that the highly-anticipated sequel will give the cast another shot at an Oscars nomination. "You know, it's wonderful to be able to stand next to everyone having a film like Crazy Rich Asians, makes such a big impact and goes to show we're worthy of the cinema so more to come, I hope."

Co-stars Michelle YeohConstance Wuand Awkwafina are also present at the star-studded show, which is held at the Dolby Theater in the center of Hollywood, so it's safe to say the cast is going to be having fun. "It will be a good time," he predicts. 

Photos

2019 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

Henry had so much fun with the cast, he says that he often reminisces on their time together by watching their film. "I watched the movie probably about three or four times at the cinema but all of it run up to the premiere I must have seen it in total, probably about 14, 15 times," he shares. 

To see who takes home the gold at tonight's show, check out the full list of winners here!

Watch E! tonight starting at 10 p.m. for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars red carpet coverage followed by the Oscars telecast on SKY Cinema at 12:30 a.m.!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Henry Golding , 2019 Oscars , Oscars , Awards , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Chris Evans, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Chris Evans Just Won Best Supporting Seatmate for Helping Regina King at the 2019 Oscar Awards

Rami Malek, Lady Gaga, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards

Lady Gaga Comes to Rami Malek's Rescue at 2019 Oscars

Lady Gaga, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Lady Gaga Makes Oscars History With a $30 Million Necklace

Regina King, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Winners

Regina King Pays Tribute to Her Mother After Winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, 2019 Oscars, Glambot

See the Best Oscars 2019 Glambot Moments for Yourself

Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Show

Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph Reunite at the Oscars and Let Them Just Host It Already

Oscars Trophy

Oscars 2019 Winners: The Complete List

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.