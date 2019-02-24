EXCLUSIVE!

Roma's Marina de Tavira Showcases Red Hot Look as She Makes Oscars Debut

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 3:27 PM

Marina de Tavira, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Marina de Tavira turned heads in a gorgeous red-hot dress as she walked the Oscars red carpet for the first time at the 2019 Oscars on Sunday.

The 44-year-old Mexican actress is nominated for her first Oscar for her supporting role in the Netflix film Roma, which received 10 Oscars nods, including one for Best Picture. She arrived wearing a strapless, cherry-colored frilly tiered J. Mendel gown, paired with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

"[This is] totally overwhelming," de Tavira told E! News' Ryan Seacrest. "I'm enjoying every second and trying to realize I'm not dreaming."

Roma is loosely based on director Alfonso Cuarón's upbringing in Mexico City and follows the life of a live-in housekeeper of a middle-class family. De Tavira plays the matriarch.

When de Tavira found out she was nominated for an Oscar for her performance, she felt mixed emotions.

"It was joy, surprise, astonishment," she said. "I was crying and laughing at the same time and also like trying to see if it was real. It is real! I am here! Oh my God!" 

The 2019 Oscars will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on ABC at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. ET.

Check out a full list of winners and nominations.

Watch E! tonight starting at 10 p.m. for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars red carpet coverage followed by the Oscars telecast on SKY Cinema at 12:30 a.m.!

