Bohemian Rhapsody Cast Says They'll End the 2019 Oscars With a "Group Cry"

The cast of Bohemian Rhapsody is dishing on their 2019 Oscars experience!

Before heading inside to the Academy Awards on Sunday night, the stars of the film stopped to talk to Giuliana Rancic on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet. The movie is up for five awards at Sunday's ceremony, including Best Picture, Best Actor in a Leading Role for Rami Malek, Best Film Editing, Best Sound Editing and Best Sound Mixing.

So, as award season comes to an end, how will the cast and crew be celebrating after the Oscars?

"I can't deal with this reality, that this is the end of the journey," Gwilym Lee told Rancic. "We're not gonna let it be the end of the journey, we're gonna keep it going as long as we can."