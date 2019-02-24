Emilia Clarke Says the End of Game of Thrones Will Shock You

We are so not ready for this.

When E!'s Ryan Seacrest was joined by Emilia Clarke on the red carpet at the 2019 Oscars, he asked the Solo: A Star Wars Story star what she thought the reaction to the final Game of Thrones episode would be, and Clarke had just one word: "Shock."

"Not enthusiastic, not pleased, but shocked?" Seacrest asked.

"It's going to be huge, that much everyone needs to know," she said. "It took us a long time to film this one for a very good reason. But I think there's going to be some things...I know there's going to be some things in this last season that will shock people."