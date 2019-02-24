EXCLUSIVE!

Emilia Clarke Says the End of Game of Thrones Will Shock You

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 3:21 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Game of Thrones

Helen Sloan/HBO

We are so not ready for this. 

When E!'s Ryan Seacrest was joined by Emilia Clarke on the red carpet at the 2019 Oscars, he asked the Solo: A Star Wars Story star what she thought the reaction to the final Game of Thrones episode would be, and Clarke had just one word: "Shock." 

"Not enthusiastic, not pleased, but shocked?" Seacrest asked. 

"It's going to be huge, that much everyone needs to know," she said. "It took us a long time to film this one for a very good reason. But I think there's going to be some things...I know there's going to be some things in this last season that will shock people." 

Photos

Game of Thrones Season 8 Photos: Farewell to Westeros

Emilia Clarke, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Clarke then revealed she didn't take anything from the set after filming wrapped because she's "a goody two-shoes," and she was being watched "all the time."

"I tried to throw some things under the wig, hide them in my bag, nothing," she said. "Apparently the throne itself you can't...I was there pushing it trying to get it in the car. It didn't fit, so what are you gonna do?" 

Solo is nominated for visual effects tonight, and Clarke explained that while many of the effects are added in later, there is something still very special about the way Star Wars movies are filmed. 

"On any other movie that is that huge, you've got lots of green [screen], and in ours, we didn't," she said. "We had lightspeed. When we were in the Falcon we had a huge surround screen and it felt like we were actually fully into lightspeed. It was insane." 

Game of Thrones returns Sunday, April 14 on HBO for its final season. 

Watch E! tonight starting at 10 p.m. for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars red carpet coverage followed by the Oscars telecast on SKY Cinema at 12:30 a.m.!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Game Of Thrones , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Oscars , 2019 Oscars , Red Carpet

Trending Stories

Latest News
Game of Thrones

Arya Looks Strangely Happy in New Game of Thrones Footage

The Kissing Booth

Everything We Know About The Kissing Booth Sequel, Including the Worrying Plot of the New Book

James Kennedy, Vanderpump Rules

Vanderpump Rules Midseason Trailer Shows Drama Between the Toms, All Because of James Kennedy

The Hills Cast, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

The Hills Cast Gets Candid About Returning to the Unwritten World of Reality TV

Lindsay Lohan, Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club

Kailah's Got Some Harsh Words for Her Boss in Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club Sneak Peek

Ellen Page, PorterEdit

Why Ellen Page Thinks Her Umbrella Academy Character Is Relatable

The Bachelor, Colton Underwood

The Bachelor Is Absolutely Terrified Of Surprise Date in Sneak Peek

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.