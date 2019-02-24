See All of the Couples on the Red Carpet at the 2019 Oscars

Spike Lee, Tonya Lewis Lee, Couples, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards

Mark RALSTON / AFP

Love is in the air, especially at the 2019 Oscars!

In fact, Hollywood's most notable duos have officially turned the 91st Academy Awards into date night as they're flaunting their love on the red carpet. We're, obviously, talking about Best Director nominee Spike Lee and wife Tonya Lewis Lee as they're all loved-up in front of the cameras!

The longtime loves are certainly making a splash on the red carpet as they're both rocking vibrant numbers for the award show. The couple that dons jewel tones together, stays together...right?

For a closer look at all the love on the red carpet, take a peek at the sweet snaps below!

Angela Bassett, Courtney B. Vance, Couples, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Angela Bassett & Courtney B. Vance

The Black Panther actress oozes A-list vibes next to her industry veteran husband!

Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone, Couples, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards

Andrew H. Walker/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Melissa McCarthy & Ben Falcone

The Can You Ever Forgive Me? actress and the Life of the Party director are next level matching at the Oscars.

Willem DaFoe, Giada Colagrande, Couples, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Willem Dafoe & Giada Colagrande

The At Eternity's Gate star perfectly coordinates with his wife ahead of the Hollywood award show.

Jorma Taccone, Marielle Heller, Couples, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards

Andrew H. Walker/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Jorma Taccone & Marielle Heller

The Lonely Island member and the Can You Ever Forgive Me? director look like red carpet veterans at the 2019 Oscars.

Peter Farrelly, Melinda Farrelly, Couples, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards

Mark RALSTON / AFP

Peter Farrelly & Melinda Farrelly

The Green Book director is supported by his wife during film's biggest night.

Billy Porter, Adam Smith, Couples, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Billy Porter & Adam Smith

The Pose star looks just jaw-dropping next to his spouse at the 2019 Oscars.

Ludwig Goransson, Serena McKinney, Couples, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

Ludwig Göransson & Serena McKinney

The Best Original Score nominee for Black Panther and his violinist love look so sweet as they hit the red carpet.

Spike Lee, Tonya Lewis Lee, Couples, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards

Mark RALSTON / AFP

Spike Lee & Tonya Lewis Lee

The BlacKkKlansman director and his wife rock vibrant red carpet numbers at the 2019 Oscars.

Regina Perera, Juicy J, Couples, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Juicy J & Regina Perera

The American rapper and his wife turn the Oscars into a date night.

DeVon Franklin, Meagan Good, Couples, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

DeVon Franklin & Meagan Good

The film producer takes a moment on the Oscars red carpet next to his actress wife.

Takumi Kawahara, Marie Kondo, Couples, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Marie Kondo & Takumi Kawahara

The tidying queen simply beams with her husband at the 91st Academy Awards!

Karen Minor, Rickey Minor, Couples, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rickey Minor & Karen Minor

The Oscars music director takes a sweet moment on the red carpet with his wife.

Watch E! tonight starting at 10 p.m. for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars red carpet coverage followed by the Oscars telecast on SKY Cinema at 12:30 a.m.!

