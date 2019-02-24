See All of the Couples on the Red Carpet at the 2019 Oscars

Mark RALSTON / AFP
Love is in the air, especially at the 2019 Oscars!
In fact, Hollywood's most notable duos have officially turned the 91st Academy Awards into date night as they're flaunting their love on the red carpet. We're, obviously, talking about Best Director nominee Spike Lee and wife Tonya Lewis Lee as they're all loved-up in front of the cameras!
The longtime loves are certainly making a splash on the red carpet as they're both rocking vibrant numbers for the award show. The couple that dons jewel tones together, stays together...right?
For a closer look at all the love on the red carpet, take a peek at the sweet snaps below!
Angela Bassett & Courtney B. Vance
The Black Panther actress oozes A-list vibes next to her industry veteran husband!
Melissa McCarthy & Ben Falcone
The Can You Ever Forgive Me? actress and the Life of the Party director are next level matching at the Oscars.
Willem Dafoe & Giada Colagrande
The At Eternity's Gate star perfectly coordinates with his wife ahead of the Hollywood award show.
Jorma Taccone & Marielle Heller
The Lonely Island member and the Can You Ever Forgive Me? director look like red carpet veterans at the 2019 Oscars.
Peter Farrelly & Melinda Farrelly
The Green Book director is supported by his wife during film's biggest night.
Billy Porter & Adam Smith
The Pose star looks just jaw-dropping next to his spouse at the 2019 Oscars.
Ludwig Göransson & Serena McKinney
The Best Original Score nominee for Black Panther and his violinist love look so sweet as they hit the red carpet.
Spike Lee & Tonya Lewis Lee
The BlacKkKlansman director and his wife rock vibrant red carpet numbers at the 2019 Oscars.
Juicy J & Regina Perera
The American rapper and his wife turn the Oscars into a date night.
DeVon Franklin & Meagan Good
The film producer takes a moment on the Oscars red carpet next to his actress wife.
Marie Kondo & Takumi Kawahara
The tidying queen simply beams with her husband at the 91st Academy Awards!
Rickey Minor & Karen Minor
The Oscars music director takes a sweet moment on the red carpet with his wife.
